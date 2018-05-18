$4,500 iPhone X? Russian luxury brand touts crazy solar-powered device

A Russian luxury brand has turned the iPhone X into solar-power marvel – for a price.

The “iPhone X Tesla” by Russia-based Caviar has a shock-resistant solar panel, a carbon fiber case, and gold accents.

The phone is sold as a package – with the solar component affixed to the phone – rather than as a separate case.

IPHONE BATTERY DEAD AGAIN? 7 SURPRISING WAYS YOU'RE DRAINING POWER

Being a luxury brand, the price will make you wince: the iPhone X Tesla with 64GB of storage goes for about $4,560 (284,000 rubles), while the 256GB model costs about $4,800 (299,000 rubles). And that does not include taxes and customs duties.

But wait, you get more than just the phone for all that money. The purchase “is accompanied by a personal consultant,” according to Caviar. And you only pay “after a detailed inspection,” though Caviar doesn’t explain what that means.

The solar panel recharges the phone, the company noted, with the promotional copy calling it “the purest energy.”

Which brings us to the inspiration for the phone: Elon Musk and U.S.-based Tesla, thus the Tesla name.

Caviar cites the development of solar batteries, smart homes and electric vehicles, which are all “carried out by Elon Musk today – the main mastermind of the Tesla Company; in honor of his great innovative developments, the new Caviar phone was named.”

A video posted on the iPhone X Tesla sales page also shows images of Nikola Tesla, Steve Jobs – along with Elon Musk.

And if a $4,500 iPhone doesn’t sate your appetite for luxury devices, the company also has a stable of other embellished Apple products.

Caviar also offers Apple Watch 3 models that sell for over $3,400 and there's an iPad Mini that sells for about $3,700.