2018 in review: Best laptops from Apple, HP and more

HP Spectre x360 13t

Spectre is HP’s premium consumer laptop line. The Spectre x360 13t Touch sports an aluminum-clad chassis and comes with an infrared camera for facial recognition, a fingerprint sensor, and quad speakers.

Like many laptops in 2018, it has a 2-in-1 convertible design with a 360-degree hinge allowing it to switch to tablet and tent modes. It also comes with the latest Intel 8th gen quad-core processor, a 13.3-inch FHD (1,920-by-1,080) touch display, 8 GB of memory, and 256 GB of solid-state storage.

It's priced at $1,149.99 but often can be purchased at a $100 to $200 discount, even directly from HP.

MacBook Air 2018

The long-awaited redesign is a marked improvement on the classic MacBook Air, which hadn’t seen a significant design change since 2008 when it was introduced by Steve Jobs.

Like the original version, it is light and durable with a 13.3-inch display. But this version comes with modern features like a high-resolution Retina (2,560-by-1,600) display and a Touch ID fingerprint reader. It’s also lighter and smaller than the classic.

The base model with 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage goes for $1,199.

Lenovo Yoga C930

The China-based computer maker offers a wide range of laptops but this is definitely one of its best, receiving a number of 4- and-5-star reviews.

The 2-in-1 convertible (360-degree display) C930 screams premium design and materials. Highlights include a soundbar built into the hinge, a nicely-situated slot for a pen near the back hinge, and all-day battery life. The Yoga C930 also comes with an 8th gen Intel quad-core processor, 13.9-inch FHD (1,920-by-1,080) touch display, 8 GB of memory and a 256 GB solid-state drive.

It's priced at $1,399.99 but often can be found at retailers or direct from Lenovo with hefty discounts.

Microsoft Surface Go

The smallest Surface laptop-tablet hybrid is a rare combination of low price and quality.

This is a laptop for travelers, weighing just 1.15 pounds. The Surface Go Signature Type Cover keyboard adds another half a pound, keeping the weight well under 2 pounds.

A model with a 10-inch (1,800-by-1,200) touch display, 128 GB solid-state drive, 8 GB of memory, Intel Pentium processor, and USB-C connector is $549. Add the $129.99 keyboard and it'll cost $678.99.

Google Pixelbook

Most laptops run Windows 10 or Apple’s macOS. But Chromebooks are built around Google’s Chrome OS and typically don’t require a lot of expensive hardware so they tend to be inexpensive.

The Pixelbook is at the apex of the Chromebook market and comes with a high-quality chassis and a gorgeous high-resolution display (360-degree hinge). It comes with an energy-efficient Intel processor, 128 GB of storage (more than enough for a Chromebook) and 8 GB of memory.

The Pixelbook is priced at $999 but can often be discounted by $100 or more.