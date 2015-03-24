10 top tech gifts for the holidays

Finding ideal gifts for the holidays can be a daunting task. Not this year. We have found some of the top gadgets to give those on your list this season.

1. littleBits electronics

Are you looking for something special for the budding inventor in your family? littleBits offers electronic engineering kits for a variety of skill levels, from beginners through to pros.

Pricing starts at $99 for the littleBits Base Kit, which is aimed at children and “younger makers” and consists of pieces that snap together with magnets. With 10 modules, the base kit offers over 150,000 possible circuit combinations, according to littleBits.

A Deluxe Kit, priced at $199, comes with 18 modules, and offers over 1 million circuit combinations, according to the manufacturer. littleBits says that the $249 Smart Home Kit can turn any household object into an Internet-connected device. The kit’s 14 modules include a temperature sensor and MP3 player.

2. SensoGlove wearable technology - digital golf glove

This digital glove can help golfers of all levels improve their game and avoid embarrassing mistakes on the course. Made of cabretta leather, SensoGlove’s built-in sensors and digital computer tell you which finger is ruining your golf swing. SensoGlove is available for $89.

3. iFolio iPad leather carrying case

Handcrafted from Brazilian leather, the iFolio carrying case adds some luxury to the protection and transportation of your iPad. iFolio keeps your Apple tablet safe while making a professional impression. The iFolio case is available from $99-$129.

4. BURG 12 smartwatch

The “Dick Tracy”-like BURG 12 smartwatch functions as a standalone phone, with the ability to make and receive calls and texts without connecting to a smartphone and also pairs with all iPhones and Android smartphones. It offers all the basic functions of a smartphone such as phone calls, text, music, video, camera, calendar, contact lists and voice recording. The easy-to-use smartwatch has a 1.5-inch 240 x 240 resolution scratch and water-resistant touchscreen. The device is available for $199.

5. 'Selfie Bundle' monopod and shutter remote

This is the perfect "selfie" creator. It captures photo/video "selfies" and group shots that fit everyone in. No more cutting off heads, extreme close-ups, facial distortions, awkward positions, or missing photographers. The Monopod and Shutter Remote is available for $59.95.

6. Flex smartphone tripod

Having difficulty setting up your smartphone photos? This tripod with flexible legs and wrapping capability lets you attach your phone to virtually any surface. Manufacturer iStabilizer says that the tripod lets smartphone owners capture incredible images without movement. The tripod is available for $29.95.

7. DASH7 portable speaker

This pocket-sized Hi-Fi Bluetooth soundbar speaker system/speakerphone slides into the slimmest purse or pocket. It delivers an incredible omnidirectional sound in your home or outside. The portable speaker is available in red, black, and white for $199.

8. KMI K-Board

K-Board is an easy way to make music with iPads and Android tablets, as well as Mac, Windows, or Linux computers. The K-Board is a backlit MIDI nano keyboard, which works with all music software and USB devices. Portable and robust, it could be a perfect gift for musicians, particularly when they are on the road. The keyboard is available for $99.

9. Yantouch Diamond+ 3-in-1 Bluetooth speaker

A great example of portable speaker technology, the Yantouch Diamond+ could prove popular with music enthusiasts. The Diamond+ can also bathe a room in light, the speaker offers “millions of washwall colors to suit your subtle moods,” according to Yantouch. Other features include gradually dimming “sunset” lighting and music, and a sunrise simulator. The speaker is available for $149.

Until Dec. 31, 2014, the Diamond+ is $50 off, priced at $99 from Amazon.com with a coupon using code YT50DOFF at check-out.

10. Kidz Gear stereo headset with boom microphone

These are ideal children’s headphones for educational use such as reading, foreign languages and phonics lessons. The flexible boom microphone is lightweight and picks up omnidirectional sound. The headphones also feature KidzControl Volume Limit Technology to ensure child-safe listening. They also work with smartphones, tablets and any audio device that supports microphones. The headphones are available for $29.99.