Zoo Offers Valentine's Day Special: Animal Sex Tours

The Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek is hosting an exotic afternoon on Valentine's Day to educate people about animal attraction.

"Zoorotica" is a program for adults 21 and older that will provide an unabashed look at the mating habits of wild animals.

WWMT-TV says the $50-per-couple event is sold out, and the zoo office has started a waiting list.

Visitors will receive champagne, hors d'oeuvres and a guided tour of some areas that are typically off-limits to the public.

The tour will make stops at exhibits and barns housing snow leopards, giraffes, zebras, primates, reptiles and other creatures.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports zoos around the country have offered similar programs for years.

