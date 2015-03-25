You're Fired? Carrie Prejean Awaiting Verdict Over Provocative Pictures | Miss USA Host Billy Bush Thinks Carrie Prejean Will 'Resign' | Aubrey O’Day Drops F-bomb on Paris Hilton’s BFF, Brittny Gastineau Freaks Out Over Swine Flu and What Bites Vanessa Minnillo in the Butt?

You're Fired? Carrie Prejean Awaiting Verdict Over Provocative Pictures

When Carrie Prejean returned from the Miss USA pageant in Sin City two weeks ago, the 21-year-old surely had no idea that so many "sins" of her own would surface.

The California representative was slammed for voicing her traditional views on marriage during the live telecast. Later, it emerged that state pageant officials had paid for her breast implants just prior to the competition. On Monday, scandalous snaps taken of Prejean in her underwear hit the Web.

Then on Wednesday, the gossip site TMZ said a source close to Prejean sent them four (highly graphic) photos of Carrie Prejean, causing another stir within the Miss California community.

"I'm absolutely stunned. This completely changes things for us. Yesterday, we thought she had explained things accurately. We need to revisit this issue with her," Miss California co-chair Keith Lewis told Tarts in a statement Wednesday.

So could these photos (taken several years prior to the high-profile pageant) cost her the crown and the chance to become Miss USA if the current titleholder, Kirsten Dalton, goes on to become Miss Universe?

Pop Tarts obtained an official contract signed by Prejean before competing in the state pageant preliminary last year which indicates that the beauty queen may have violated the rules & regulations as her state representative. By signing the contract, Prejean agreed to "conduct activities in life according to the highest moral standards" and understood that "appearing in public or permitting myself to be photographed in the state of partial nudity or in the nude constitutes a violation of this provision (that includes photographs that may have appeared on MySpace or Facebook)."

Donald Trump, co-owner of the Miss Universe Organization, refused to comment on the current controversy although according to insiders he is investigating the issue and taking it very seriously -- although this definitely isn’t the first time the Donald has been slapped with a snap-related scandal.

In December 2006, former Miss Nevada Katie Rees was dethroned when pictures of her performing intimate acts and simulating oral sex were leaked. However in 2006, Miss Universe Australia Erin McNaught was still allowed to compete despite having posed topless for men’s magazine "Zoo Weekly" in 2004.

An inside source told Tarts that California's pageant directors Keith Lewis and Shanna Moakler met behind closed doors on Tuesday and are expected to make an announcement with regards to Prejean's fate on Wednesday.

However at this stage, Prejean herself has no plans to surrender her sash.

"Carrie will continue to be doing what she's doing," her rep told Tarts on Tuesday afternoon. "She is taking this week off to make some plans and take some meetings but as of right now nothing has changed."

The San Diego native also feels that the release of the pictures is yet another attempt to discredit her strong Christian values.

"I am a Christian and I am a model. Models pose for pictures, including lingerie and swimwear photos," Prejean said in a statement. "The photos of me taken as a teenager have been released surreptitiously to a tabloid website that openly mocks me for me for my Christian faith. I am not perfect and I will never claim to be perfect."

However it seems the nudie pics may not be the only term the blonde beauty breached. According to the contract, she also agreed that the state pageant directors have "exclusive right and control over all personal appearances" related to her regal role and despite numerous requests from Moakler and Lewis not to continue talking to the press about the issue, Prejean spoke out to various media outlets.

"Carrie is going to have to stop doing the press circuit about how great it is she used the First Amendment and her First Right, and really sit down with these people that she’s hurt," Moakler told Tarts last week.

Miss USA Host Billy Bush Thinks Carrie Prejean Will 'Resign'

Billy Bush has been hosting beauty pageants for quite some time now, but we’re assuming (thanks to Carrie Prejean’s controversial response to Perez Hilton’s question on gay marriage) that he hasn’t experienced any quite as tumultuous as 2009’s Miss USA crowning.

"I think Miss California answered very honestly, she was true to herself and to her beliefs," Bush told Tarts at Sunday’s Lollipop Theater Network’s Game Day on Sunday. "But I’m amazed at where she's gone with it. She's sort of found a new crusade."

And ultimately, Bush believes that "new crusade" of speaking out for her belief in traditional marriage could cost her the Miss California crown.

"Since Miss USA, there has been no phone calls between the California organization and her. I think she’s gone," he added. "Ultimately my guess is that she'll resign because why be Miss California when you've got a bigger platform and a bigger audience? So I think she's going to do that."

Aubrey O’Day Drops F-Bomb on Paris Hilton’s BFF, Brittny Gastineau Freaks Out Over Swine Flu and What Bites Vanessa Minnillo in the Butt?

Former "Danity Kane" diva Aubrey O’Day isn’t one to mince words, and she certainly wasn’t taking any false friendliness from Paris Hilton’s former BFF Brittny Flickinger at Monster Energy Drink’s 4th Annual Music Saves Lives event at the Key Club in West Hollywood on Thursday. Apparently there has been a bit of bad blood between the girls before, stemming from this year’s Sundance Film Festival when Hilton reportedly ditched Flickinger and instead partied and pranced all week with O’Day.

We’re told the songstress was sitting at a table with E! correspondent Ashlan Gorse and celeb jeweler Pascal Mouawad when Flickinger came up to say hello …

"You are the b*tch that was talking sh*t on me, I saw your video on youtube," O’Day snarled. "F*ck off and get lost!’" Ouch.

Earlier in the night Flickinger bopped around at the Catch Boutique launch and told Tarts that she and her "BFF" Paris haven’t spoken in months just because "they are both two busy with their careers." Right. Also at the party was Brittny Gastineau, who had only just calmed down from her swine flu scare.

"I just was in Mexico for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday but I spoke to my doctor today and it's just a flu and most people don't know that 40,000 Americans die from the flu every year -- so it’s just the flu," she explained. "Everyone is freaking out, and I understand because I was freaking out before. I was twittering about it, I’m obsessed with twitter and I was twittering "omg swine flu am I gonna die?" But then I called my doctor today and he said don’t worry you're fine."

Well, we hope considering we were standing next to her … Vanessa Minnillo also made a party appearance and gave us a useful tip to getting bikini-ready.

"There is no way to get ready for summer, it always sneaks up and bites you in the butt," she said, adding that she doesn’t diet and tries to workout as often as possible.