WWII Bomb Shuts Down Hamburg Harbor

Officials say Hamburg harbor was closed for several hours after workers doing dredging work unearthed a World War II bomb from the bed of the Elbe river.

Fire department officials say the 500-pound British bomb was found during work Wednesday morning.

In addition to shutting down shipping traffic, many nearby offices were evacuated as the bomb was brought to shore and defused.

World War II-era bombs are still found regularly in Germany, even more than 60 years after the end of the war.

Hamburg was one of the most bombed cities during the war.