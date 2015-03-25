Woman Writes Fake Obituary to Keep Creditors at Bay

A South Carolina woman said she was trying to buy time from creditors when she claimed her daughter died in the Air Force in Iraq.

A paid obituary appeared in The Post and Courier of Charleston earlier this month for Lt. Melissa Hope Grant.

Melanie Grant of North Charleston claimed to be the woman's mother. But she now admits she made up the entire story. Grant said she thought creditors would give her a break if they knew her daughter died in the military.

The Post and Courier received the obit and a photograph from a local funeral home. The funeral home's general manager said he never suspected anything unusual. He said two women claiming to be aunts of the deceased visited the home and gave him information.

Grant said neither woman is a relative, and the photo was from a bridal magazine.