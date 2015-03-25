Woman Wanted on Embezzlement Charges Found After 26 Years

A 70-year-old woman sought by police for 26 years after allegedly embezzling $106,000 from a Washington credit union has been arrested in Arizona.

Detectives arrested Barbara Kurz at her home in Mesa on a warrant for first-degree theft. She was living under a false name.

Kurz was 44 and a married mother of four when she was last seen. Her abandoned car, partially burned, was found in Oregon. Kurz is accused of taking $106,000 from the Tri-City Medical Credit Union.

Several days after she disappeared, she called her husband and one of her daughters and claimed she had been kidnapped. That apparently was the last contact she had with her family.