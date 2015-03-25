Woman Delivers Baby at New York Firehouse

Firefighters in an upstate New York city didn't have to go far to help a woman deliver her baby.

When Cora Burns of Saratoga Springs went into labor Monday morning, the plan was for her neighbor to drive her to give birth at a hospital in another city 20 miles away.

But the baby was in a big hurry, and after calling for help, the pair drove to meet an ambulance at a Saratoga firehouse.

They pulled into the firehouse driveway, and firefighters rushed out to help. Two minutes later, Burns gave birth to her fourth son in the car.

Baby Grahm, who weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and his mother were then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where they were doing well.

Burns and her husband say they plan to thank the firefighters for their help by treating them to dinner.