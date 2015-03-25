Woman at Center of Brutal W. Va. Torture Case Now Says She Lied

A black woman at the center of a West Virginia torture case that raised racial questions now says she lied about being a victim.

The office of Columbus, Ohio, attorney Byron L. Potts says Megan Williams will attend a news conference there Wednesday saying she lied about being assaulted by a gang of whites.

Seven people pleaded guilty in the 2007 case. All but one were sentenced to long jail terms.

The former Logan County prosecutor who oversaw those cases calls Williams' new claim absurd. Brian Abraham tells The Associated Press the seven were convicted on physical evidence and their own statements.

Authorities say Williams was held for days in a trailer where she was forced to eat animal feces, sexually assaulted and stabbed.