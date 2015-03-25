Wisconsin Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Girlfriend, 2 Kids

A central Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to killing his estranged girlfriend and two of their children.

Shane Kettner cried as he entered the pleas Wednesday in Portage County Circuit Court to three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and endangering safety.

Investigators found the bodies of 30-year-old Christine Gollon, 3-year-old Ashley Kettner and 2-year-old Griffin Kettner on April 30 after breaking into the family's barricaded home in Nelsonville. Gollon's mother had called police worried about her daughter's welfare.

Kettner was found with his infant daughter, Esther. Authorities say gasoline had been poured around the house and Kettner had written a suicide note.

The 36-year-old Kettner initially pleaded not guilty, then changed his plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease.