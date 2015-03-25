Williams Donates $80,000 to San Francisco

San Francisco is famous for making the personal political. And so it was when Robin Williams (search) and his wife, Marsha, offered to donate $80,000 to fix a retaining wall and median strip near their home in the city's Seacliff (search) neighborhood.

City supervisor Gerardo Sandoval (search) balked, fearing Williams would be getting preferential treatment. Sandoval said he didn't want the city to go "down the slippery slope" of putting privately funded projects ahead of those needed in less affluent areas.

But after city staff assured him that Williams' generosity would free up funds for poorer neighborhoods, Sandoval joined nine colleagues in voting unanimously Tuesday to accept the comedian's gift.

City officials said the funds will be used for new benches, irrigation, planters and bronze memorial plaques.

A call to Williams' publicist wasn't immediately returned.