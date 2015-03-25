Who's the Cowboy Now?

Sweden and France love to complain about U.S. policies in the War on Terror. They call us cowboys, as if getting tough with terrorists is a sin.

But check out what a Swede and a Frenchman said about the terrorists who held them captive. First, a Swedish engineer held captive by terrorists for 67 days: "I have now put some people to work to find these bastards. I invested about $50,000 so far. And we will get them one by one. These scum should be out of business."

Georges Malbrunot (search) is a French reporter who was held for four months in Iraq. Here’s what he had to say about the terrorists: "Little by little, we came to discover we were really on planet bin Laden. For them [the terrorists], France is the West, it's a global vision, it's the infidel West against the Muslim world."

Once you're actually hit by terrorists, even Europeans start sounding like cowboys. Kind of makes you wonder how Europeans would have acted if the Eiffel Tower (search) had been blown up instead of the World Trade Center (search).

And that’s the Observer.

Watch David Asman on "FOX News Live" weekdays at noon ET.