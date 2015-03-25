White House Greets New Puppy

White House got a new resident Thursday with the arrival of Miss Beazley (search), the first lady's Scottish terrier puppy.

President Bush (search) gave the dog to his wife for her 58th birthday in November, but the 10-week-old puppy had to wait to move into the White House.

Although Scottish terriers (search) are often aggressive with other dogs, there appeared to be no animosity between Miss Beazley and the older first dog, Barney, as the Bushes showed the puppy off to TV cameras on the South Lawn.

The two dogs are related — Barney's half brother is Miss Beazley's father.

Barney gave his younger companion a few good sniffs, but they mostly roamed the grass and ignored each other — and first lady's calls for them to come.

"Behaves like Barney," the president said of the new pooch.

Barney often ignores commands from the president to come and has to be chased down and carried. The Bush's other longtime pet, an English springer spaniel named Spot who died last year, was the more obedient dog.