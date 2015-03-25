White House Calls On Palestinians to Help Fight Terrorists

As Israelis responded to a suicide bombing in Tel Aviv Thursday, the White House said Palestinians should to everything they can to dismantle terrorist networks.

The suicide bomber blew himself up inside a restaurant at a crowded pedestrian mall near Tel Aviv's old central bus station Thursday, and at least 15 people were wounded, police said. The Islamic Jihad militant group claimed responsibility in a phone call to The Associated Press.

"We condemn this atrocious attack in the strongest possible terms," said White House press secretary Scott McClellan. "It has wounded tens of innocent civilians. We call upon the Palestinian Authority again to do everything it can to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure."