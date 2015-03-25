And now some fresh pickings from the political grapevine:

Bush vs. Kerry Opinions

A new poll shows that if the election were held today with John Kerry (search) running against President Bush (search), Kerry would win by a margin of 51 to 43 percent.

The Washington Post Poll also shows people are still struggling with their opinions on weapons of mass destruction in Iraq ... Fifty-four percent said they thought the administration intentionally exaggerated the evidence of such weapons ... but 68 percent said they think the administration honestly believed the weapons were there.

There was some encouragement for both men ... significantly more Americans trust President Bush to handle the war on terrorism and the situation in Iraq, but more trust Kerry to handle the economy and to create jobs.

What's In a Name?

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (search) is pleading with the town of Slaughterville, Oklahoma, to change its name, insisting that it -- "conjures up images of violent and bloody deaths of terrified chickens, pigs and cows."

In a letter to town administrator Marsha Blair, PETA suggests changing the name to "Veggieville," which, PETA says, is a more "friendly name." PETA promised to donate $20,000 worth of veggie burgers to a local school district if Slaughterville actually follows through.

Anti-terrorism Tactic?

Israeli Deputy Defense Minister Yaakov Edri is urging his security forces to consider a new anti-terrorism tactic suggested by a rabbi: hanging bags of pig fat in public buses and other gathering places.

The thinking is this: Strict Muslim tradition regards pigs as unclean animals, which, if touched, could prevent believers from going to heaven. So Israeli officials think pig fat might scare away Palestinian suicide bombers.

Jews traditionally also feel that pigs are unclean, but a rabbinical judge has ruled that special dispensation can be given to the plan because of the potential to save lives.

Still, Palestinian sources say the plan won't work, because Islamic militants are told that suicide bombers automatically go to paradise -- no matter what.

Vilify Valentine's Day?

And speaking of Islam, Saudi religious authorities are ordering Muslims to denounce Valentine's Day, saying it's -- "a [Muslim's] duty to shun it to avoid God's anger and punishment." The authorities call Valentine's Day -- "a Pagan Christian ... invention," and have sent morality police to shops to make sure they do not sell Valentine's Day gifts.

