What's hot for the Oscars? Pale skin is in!

Put down that bronzer and step away from the tanning salon. Word on the street, err … red carpet, is that California Barbi’s tan is out, and Snow White skin is in. Pale faced beauties like Anne Hathaway and Nicole Kidman are going to be the talk of the town. But if you want to be the fairest of them all, you need to take care of your skin. Celeste Hilling, founder of Skin Authority skin care line, has five tips to help you achieve porcelain skin perfection:

1. Wear Full Spectrum Sunscreen – wear it every day, rain or shine. Be sure to check the SPF number on the label; those with SPF 15 or greater yield the best protection from UVB (burning) rays). Also check the active ingredient label to make sure it has UVA-blocking elements such as titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, or anything in the avobenzone family.

2. Avoid Direct Sunlight – you can’t live like a vampire but try to avoid the sun as much as possible between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. When enjoying a day at the beach, bring an umbrella, always wear sunglasses, a wide brimmed hat and of course, sunscreen.

3. Resurfacing – you’ll want to remove that top layer of 3D cells (discolored, dead, dry) so that your porcelain skin can shine through. Before you go to bed, use resurfacing ingredients such as AHAs and retinols in addition to restorative peptides. After resurfacing, your skin texture will be smooth and flawless, providing the perfect canvas for a polished and natural look.

4. Vitamin C - use a 20 percent concentration of topical Vitamin C under your sunscreen daily to protect skin cells from UV damage, reduce the appearance of brown spots, and strengthen the skin’s immune defense.

And the best part about this hot new trend ... it’s cost effective! Just think of all the money you’ll save by ditching those spray-on sessions. Celeste is providing iMag readers with free skin care coaching –get your free phone or online consultation with a licensed professional to help you make safer, wiser choices about your skin care. Simply dial 1.866.325.SKIN (7546) and say that you want to join the Beauty Workout.

With more than 15 years in the beauty and wellness industries, Celeste Hilling is the host of the syndicated internet radio show “Skin Health TODAY” and the Founder and CEO of Skin Authority. Through professional guidance and coaching, powerful and pure products, and profound professional treatment experiences, Skin Authority helps individuals make healthy choices daily to ensure a lifetime of youthful, radiant skin. Skin Authority offers its program through leading spas worldwide, as well as online at www.skinauthority.com.

And for more beauty advice, click here.

• Visit us on our Facebook page! >>