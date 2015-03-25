Weird Blob Causing Big Mess in Maine

City officials in Lewiston, Maine, are confronting a problem straight out of a 1950s horror flick as a mysterious blob has taken over a major sewer line through the town, according to a report on WMTW.com

According to city officials, the doughy, 90-foot mass is comprised of grease, flour and rags, and has been blocking a stretch of 12-inch sewer pipe on Main Street since January 13, WMTW reports.

City officials say that they will replace the section of sewer line, at a cost of between $40,000 and $60,000, beginning this week.

