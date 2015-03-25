WebMD Reporters: A-D

Cherie Berkley, MS

Writer/Editor

Cherie Berkley is a writer at WebMD, responsible for writing daily news stories and health features and editing health news content and special initiatives.

Prior to joining WebMD in 2003, Ms. Berkley worked as a business news producer and writer at CNN International. Earlier in her career at Turner Broadcasting, she worked for CNN USA in Atlanta as a coordinating producer for the business program, Moneyline. Before her four-year stint at CNN, Ms. Berkley produced national, award-winning television documentaries for the A&E network and worked as a television news health reporter and anchor at a CBS affiliate in Illinois. She also has experience as a freelance writer both online and in print.

Ms. Berkley earned a master of science in journalism degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She also holds a bachelor of arts in English from Emory University.

Salynn Boyles

Writer

WebMD freelance reporter Salynn Boyles has been writing about medical issues for more than a decade. As a newspaper reporter in Atlanta, she won awards for political coverage and spot news writing. She worked for the medical newsletter publisher Henderson Publications for 11 years and held the titles of senior writer and senior editor.

Daniel J. DeNoon

Senior Writer

Daniel J. DeNoon is senior medical writer for WebMD, researching and reporting daily news stories and health features. Before joining WebMD in 1999, he was senior editor for CW Henderson publications and a freelance medical writer, editor, and communications consultant.

Mr. DeNoon began his career as a daily newspaper reporter. He became a full-time medical journalist in 1985. A charter member of the International AIDS Society, he was founding editor of the newsletters AIDSWeekly and VaccineWeekly and is the author of AIDS Therapies, a 1,500-page encyclopedia of AIDS treatments and vaccines.

He is the recipient of several professional awards, including a commendation from the Centers for Disease Control for his work during the 2001-2 bioterror attacks. Mr. DeNoon earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and religion from Emory University.