VW Recalls 324,000 Cars Sold in U.S.

Volkswagen AG, Europe's largest carmaker, is recalling 324,000 vehicles sold in the United States because of potential problems with their emission control systems.

The problems stem from faulty oxygen sensors that can cause the vehicles to exceed U.S. emission standards, Volkswagen of America Inc. spokesman Tony Fouladpour said on Monday.

The recall affects 324,000 1999 through 2001 model Jetta, Golf and New Beetle cars, most of which were built at VW's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, Fouladpour said.

He said an additional 46,000 of the cars that were sold in Canada were likely to be recalled to fix the emission control problem.