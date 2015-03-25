Virginia Sheriff Indicted on 22 Federal Charges, Linked to a Cockfighting Scheme

Page County Sheriff Daniel Presgraves has been indicted on 22 federal charges, including conspiracy and money laundering, some of which are linked to a cockfighting operation.

Among the charges announced Thursday were accusations that Presgraves took bribes from operators of the Little Boxwood cockfighting pit.

In exchange, the government claims the sheriff allegedly promised not to interfere with the cockfighting operation.

In a separate indictment announced in Charlottesville, a Middleburg man and the Virginia Gamefowl Breeders Association are charged with conspiracy and other charges.

The charges against Presgraves also include allegations he attempted to coerce witnesses against testifying about his alleged activities.