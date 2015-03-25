Virginia Judge Denies Michael Vick's Video Plea on State Dogfighting Charges

A Virginia judge denied Michael Vick's request Thursday to enter a guilty plea on state dogfighting charges via two-way videoconference and ordered him to appear in person on Nov. 25.

Surry County Circuit Judge Samuel Campbell said it would be in the best interest of the state and the NFL quarterback to have him enter his plea in person. He cited the high-level public interest in the case as the reason for his ruling.

Vick's lawyers wanted him to enter the plea by video from the federal penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Vick is serving a 23-month prison term after pleading guilty to a federal dogfighting conspiracy charge. According to court papers, he would be eligible to transfer to a halfway house for the final six months of his term if he can resolve the state dogfighting and animal cruelty charges.

Campbell agreed to consider changing the plea date if Vick's lawyers have scheduling problems.