Vigil Held for Missing Alabama Mother

Family and friends of a young mother missing for two weeks gathered in Homewood, Ala., for a prayer vigil Sunday night.

Nadia Kira Kersh, 23, was last seen on Nov. 3 when she left work at a suburban grocery store to pick up her 1-year-old son at a day care center. She never showed up to get the child, and her car was found abandoned the next day in west Birmingham. Her purse was found on nearby railroad tracks.

About 50 people, including her parents, gathered at Kersh's workplace, Tria Market, to pray for the safe return of the mother of one, the Birmingham News reports.

Police aren't sure what happened to Kersh, but they have questioned three men and believe at least one of them, whom they describe as an acquaintance of Kersh, may have been involved in her disappearance. Police told the paper they have nothing new to report.

"Nadia is one of the kindest, most loving people I've ever known," Donna Knall, a former colleague of Kersh who organized the vigil, told the paper. "She was so happy in her role as a mom. I just had to do something."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.