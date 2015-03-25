Video of 'UFO' at Inauguration Gets Internet Buzz

Video of what some speculate is a UFO flying over President Obama's inauguration has circulated over the Internet, London's Sun newspaper reports.

The video shows an unknown object flying past the Washington Monument as nearly two million people gathered to watch the inauguration.

Commentors on the video write that they aren't convinced the object was a bird, due to its flat appearance and lack of visible wings.

One blogger wrote, "Personally, I think the little green men rocked up to join the rest of the world in wishing Obama well."

