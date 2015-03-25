Vermont Police Say Woman Killed Mom, Had Son Dispose of Body

Vermont State Police say a 78-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease who was reported missing in 2006 was killed by her daughter, who then burned her body in the backyard and had her son — the victim's grandson — dispose of it.

Mary Wilcox, of Westford, was living with her daughter's family when she was reported missing.

Fifty-nine-year-old Jeanne Sevigny told police her mother had Alzheimer's disease and wandered from their home Nov. 9, 2006. But police say Sevigny killed Wilcox and burned the body. Authorities say she had her son, 30-year-old Greg Sevigny, dispose of the remains.

Jeanne Sevigny is charged with second-degree murder. Greg Sevigny is charged with unlawful disposal of a human body.

Both are due in court Thursday in Burlington.