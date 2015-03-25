Usama bin Laden's Sister-in-Law Speaks Out

This is a partial transcript from "On the Record" with Greta Van Susteren, July 15, 2004 that has been edited for clarity.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: Usama bin Laden (search) is the most wanted man in the world. He has killed more than 3,000 people. But what is Usama bin Laden like? And given the opportunity, will his Saudi family turn him over? Joining us from New York is Usama bin Laden's sister-in-law, Carmen bin Laden. She is the author of a new book, "Inside the Kingdom: My Life in Saudi Arabia." Welcome, Carmen.

CARMEN BIN LADEN, USAMA BIN LADEN'S SISTER-IN-LAW: Good evening.

VAN SUSTEREN: Carmen, let me have a little history. When did you marry Usama bin Laden's brother — his half-brother, Yeslem?

BIN LADEN: I married Yeslem in '74.

VAN SUSTEREN: And about how many times — I know it's a very large family. How many brothers and sisters are there in this family?

BIN LADEN: There are 25 brothers and 29 sisters.

VAN SUSTEREN: You write in your book about your life in California with Yeslem, and then you went off to Saudi Arabia, and on occasion, you met Usama bin Laden. How many times did you meet Usama bin Laden?

BIN LADEN: I saw Usama 3 times.

VAN SUSTEREN: And what was your impression of Usama bin Laden?

BIN LADEN: Well, he didn't — you know, he was a brother among the other brothers, but I — he was more — at the time, he was even more religious than some of the other brothers, and he wouldn't see me unveiled.

And the only time I saw him, it was by accident because I — he knocked at the door, and I opened the door. And as soon as he saw me, he turned around and he waved me away.

VAN SUSTEREN: What do you think — I know that you've been divorced from Yeslem for a while, but you have, of course, three daughters with him. What do you think the family collectively — or do different members think differently — think about him today?

BIN LADEN: Well, my experience of that society is — it's very hard for me to believe that they have cut their emotional tie with their brother. You know, in Saudi Arabia, there is no such a thing as half- brother. You are all brother. And the band of brotherhood is very strong.

VAN SUSTEREN: You write in your book about this, about Usama bin Laden and his family. You wrote, "And his family was simply awed by Usama's zeal, intimidated into silence. For them, as for most Saudis, you simply could not be too excessive about your religious beliefs."

BIN LADEN: Yes, I believe, and I'm sure that — and my experience of the Saudi society is that I have never heard somebody being criticized for being too religious. I think you are — in that society and in that culture, you are never too religious.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you think any member of the bin Laden family knows where Usama bin Laden is?

BIN LADEN: I don't know. But I think that he has — I know that he has children in Saudi Arabia, and they must have — they must know how he is and how he is doing, but I don't know if they know exactly where he is.

VAN SUSTEREN: You write in your book about the bin Laden construction company, about the amount of money, about your relationship to the family. Is Usama bin Laden getting money on a regular basis from the family? Does he have access to money?

BIN LADEN: Again, I — you know, I would not want to think that they would help him financially if he came and asked to commit a terrorist act. But I believe that if — they would not let their brother be — live in misery and cut complete ties with him.

VAN SUSTEREN: Carmen, you spent an awful lot of time living in Saudi Arabia after your marriage to Yeslem. In your opinion, does the — in Saudi Arabia, is hate taught, and hate especially directed towards Americans?

BIN LADEN: I know that there is a very strong — how would I say? There is a very strong dislike of our culture in the Saudi society. They admire our technology. They like — you know, they make use of our technology, our progress. But morally, they don't respect our values.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, Carmen, thank you very much. It's a fascinating book, and it goes into far greater depth about you raising your daughters and your love for democracy and the Western world. Thank you, Carmen.

BIN LADEN: Thank you very much.

