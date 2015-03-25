US to Canada Trips Near All-Time Low

Canada's tourism association says the number of U.S. tourists visiting Canada is at a 37-year low and declining, mainly due to the recession, but stricter new U.S. passport rules are also to blame.

Randy Williams, the head of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, said the numbers are at the lowest level since 1972. He said American traffic has been constantly dwindling for seven or eight years.

The number of overnight trips by Americans to Canada has declined from 16.168 million in 2002 to 13.371 million in 2007, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.

The drop in visitors is primarily a result of the recession-plagued economy, but Williams also said that new U.S. passport rules have not helped.

