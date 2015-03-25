UAW, Ford Reach Tentative Agreement on Health Care Costs

The United Auto Workers said Saturday it has reached a tentative agreement on health care costs with Ford Motor Co. that will require "sacrifices" from workers and retirees.

Details of the agreement were being withheld ahead of a meeting of the UAW-Ford Council next week in Detroit, the union said. The agreement is subject to ratification by active members and court approval.

"This tentative agreement asks every UAW member, active and retired, to make sacrifices so that everyone can continue to receive excellent health care coverage today and in the future," UAW President Ron Gettelfinger and Gerald Bantom , who is in charge of negotiations with Ford, said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was left Saturday with a spokeswoman for the Dearborn-based automaker.