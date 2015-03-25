U.S. Pleased With Egyptian Intelligence-Sharing

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff praised Egypt on Sunday for sharing intelligence on Usama bin Laden's Al Qaeda terror network.

"We could not ask for more from the Egyptian government," Gen. Richard Myers told reporters after meeting with President Hosni Mubarak. "They have supported us in essentially every way we've asked and we've also shared with them what we have in terms of intelligence."

Egypt has supported the U.S.-led campaign against terrorism, but its government has been criticized by international human rights groups for using the campaign to crack down on dissent at home.

Myers said the next target after Afghanistan has not been determined.

"The thing to keep in mind is that this is a global war on terrorism, so we are after terrorists (and) those who support and harbor them" as well as those who develop weapons of mass destruction. "We will go where we have to go to find those (people)."

Mubarak did not address reporters, but in a speech to police officers later Sunday, he praised their "tough battle" against terrorist groups "who are moved by their malicious, sick motives that create enmity between Islam and the West."

But he warned the United States should take care that its campaign does not "drift from its objectives and doesn't get carried away after calls to expand it to include other countries that have nothing to do with terrorism."

He also said the United States should not "characterize countries, organizations or institutions as supporting terrorism to pressure them for compromises in other areas."