U.S.-Made Attack Helicopter Crashes in Turkey, Killing 2 Pilots

A U.S.-made attack helicopter went down in central Turkey on Saturday, killing two pilots, an official said.

The Cobra helicopter gunship crashed near the town of Pinarbasi, said Gov. Mevlut Bilici of the province of Kayseri.

The bodies of the soldiers were taken to a local military base, he said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear but weather officials reported strong winds in the area at the time of the accident.

The helicopter had taken off from an air base in the southern city of Malatya, Bilici said.