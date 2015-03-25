Two Soldiers Share Single Casket at Arlington National Cemetery

The remains of two soldiers from Massachusetts and Michigan who were killed in Iraq were buried Tuesday in a single casket at Arlington National Cemetery.

Staff Sgt. Alex Jimenez of Lawrence, Mass., and Specialist Byron Fouty of Waterford, Mich., were kidnapped by insurgents in May 2007. After their remains were recovered last July, Jimenez was buried in Long island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y., while Fouty was buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in Texas.

Because some of their remains could not be identified as belonging to one or the other, the Army buried them together Tuesday with full military honors in a grave that will be marked by one stone.

The men were members of the Fort Drum, N.Y.-based 10th Mountain Division.

Meanwhile, two Massachusetts communities will bury native sons who died in the war on terror.

A funeral service for Marine Lance Cpl. Kevin Preach of Bridgewater will be held Wednesday. Preach died in a hospital earlier this month of injuries suffered in Afghanistan in January.

The body of Army Pfc. Jonathan Roberge was scheduled to return to his hometown of Leominster on Tuesday. Roberge was killed in Iraq a week ago.