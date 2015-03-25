Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 25, 2015

Two Men, a Woman Found Shot Dead in Miami Home

By | Associated Press

MIAMI – Police say three people were found fatally shot inside a south Miami home.

Miami-Dade police said officers were responding to a call of shots fired inside a residence Wednesday night.

They arrived at the home to find the front door partly open.

Officers discovered the bodies of two men and a woman while conducting a security sweep upon arrival.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification to next of kin.

Authorities have not released any additional details.