Two Men, a Woman Found Shot Dead in Miami Home
MIAMI – Police say three people were found fatally shot inside a south Miami home.
Miami-Dade police said officers were responding to a call of shots fired inside a residence Wednesday night.
They arrived at the home to find the front door partly open.
Officers discovered the bodies of two men and a woman while conducting a security sweep upon arrival.
The names of the victims have not been released pending notification to next of kin.
Authorities have not released any additional details.