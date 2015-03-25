Two Arrested in Anthony-Lopez Video Case

Two men have been arrested for trying to sell Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez's stolen wedding video back to the couple for $1 million, authorities said.

The men tried to ransom the video after first shopping it around unsuccessfully to media outlets including People, Us Weekly and "Access Hollywood," according to a criminal complaint filed against them.

Tito Moses, 31, and Steven Wortman, 49, were arraigned late Wednesday in Manhattan Criminal Court on charges of conspiracy, attempted grand larceny and possession of stolen property.

A copy of the celebrity couple's wedding video was in a laptop computer that was in Anthony's car when it was stolen in Linden, N.J., last October. The car was later recovered but the laptop was gone.

According to the complaint, once they failed to sell the video to the media, Moses and Wortman called Marc Anthony Productions and tried to sell it back to the salsa star.

An NYPD detective posing as an Anthony associate engaged in a series of negotiations with Moses and Wortman between Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, during which the men demanded $1 million for the laptop, the complaint said.

At one point the detective refused the $1 million demand and Wortman threatened to destroy it, the complaint said.

Moses and Wortman were arrested in a sting Tuesday when they allegedly met with police to sell the laptop for a lesser amount.

Anthony, 36, and 37-year-old singer-actress Lopez, were married in June 2004.