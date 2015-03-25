Tuesday's guest: SmartMoney magazine senior financial correspondent Gerri Willis

Gerri Willis is a senior financial correspondent at SmartMoney magazine and a long-time personal finance writer, covering the economy, investing, taxes, home-buying, and other consumer related topics.

Prior to working at SmartMoney, Ms. Willis covered Wall Street for Crain's New York Business.

Her June 2000 feature titled The Stock That Ate Cincinnati about how the decline of Procter & Gamble stock hurt that company's hometown, is featured in Marshall Loeb's upcoming book, Best Business Stories of 2000.

Willis graduated from Miami University in Ohio and was a 1992 Knight Bagehot Fellow at Columbia University, where she studied finance, accounting and macroeconomics.

Willis is married and lives in Connecticut.

