Tuesday, July 19

See you weeknights in the No Spin Zone at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

Tonight ... "The O'Reilly Factor" is on!

President Bush plans to reveal his selection for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. Who will his nominee be? We'll have the latest.

Watch President Bush's Supreme Court nominee announcement on FNC tonight at 9 p.m. ET!

Plus, could authorities be getting closer to unraveling the mystery behind Natalee Holloway's disappearance? We'll have the latest from the Caribbean, too.

Then, Pennsylvania Republican Senator Rick Santorum is in a whole lot of hot water in Boston over comments he has made about the underlying reasons for the pedophile priest scandal Boston's Catholic churches. We'll hear from Senator Santorum this evening.

Then, Massachusetts Democrat Congressman Barney Frank joins us in the No Spin Zone to respond to Santorum.

Also, even more from another Key Stone State politician... We told you recently in an exclusive "Factor Investigation" which states are soft criminals when it comes to prosecuting those who commit sexual crimes against children. This evening we'll talk with Pennsylvania Democrat Governor Ed Rendell about our investigation.

These stories and much more including a brand-new edition of Bill's world famous "Talking Points Memo" and "The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day"!

Real journalism: fair and balanced. That's why we're No. 1 — FOX News Channel.

About the Show

"Other interview news shows are guest-driven," says Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist Bill O'Reilly. "'The O'Reilly Factor' is driven by me. I will not stand for 'spin.' I look for guests who will stand up and verbally battle for what they believe in."

"The O'Reilly Factor" uncovers news items from the established wisdom and goes against the grain of the more traditional interview-style programs. O'Reilly's signature "No Spin Zone" cuts through the rhetoric as he interviews the players who make the story newsworthy.

Pushing beyond just the headlines, "The O'Reilly Factor" also features issues from local markets that do not find the national spotlight on other newscasts. According to O'Reilly, "Just because a story originates from somewhere the networks typically avoid, doesn't mean it contains less challenging issues, or compelling ideas."

See you in the No Spin Zone, tonight at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

— All topics and guests subject to change.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.