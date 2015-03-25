Troubled U.K. Health Care: Moms Give Birth in Bathrooms, Elevators

Overcrowding at U.K. hospitals has women giving birth in some very peculiar places.

Births outside maternity units soared to nearly 4,000 last year, sparking increased fears about the already troubled U.K. health care system.

Some infants were delivered in hospital corridors, elevators, bathrooms and even hospital parking lots.

The number of mothers having babies outside maternity wards shot up 15 percent from 3,420 in 2007 to 3,948 in 2008.

It follows revelations that maternity units in England, which have seen beds cut by nearly a quarter since 1997, were forced to close their doors to women in labor 553 times last year because they were full.

Click here to read more from Sky News.