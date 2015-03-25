Trash Taken From Paris Hilton's Home Up For Sale On eBay

So, how much would you pay for an empty dog-food can if you thought it was snatched from Paris Hilton's trash? So far the answer is $0.

But the people from HollywoodStarTrash.com are counting on someone forking over at least $40. That's the starting bid listed on eBay for the can that once contained a helping of Party Animal organic gourmet. Bidding closes Sunday.

As of midday Monday, the can had no takers. Nor had anyone put down a bid for the used toothbrush, the Hilton fan letter or the Hilton-autographed postcard also said to have been plucked from the hotel heiress' garbage.

According to a video placed on hollywoodstartrash.com, a guy wearing an Uncle Sam mask tracked down Hilton's address from a map to movie stars' homes. Then he and a colleague, who remains off camera, sneaked into Hilton's neighborhood before dawn on a recent Thursday and absconded with six bags of garbage.

"We discovered that Paris Hilton throws out a well organized and quite neat bag of trash, save for a few Cobb salads and banana peels," says one of the two.

Neither immediately responded to an e-mailed request to elaborate.

Their Web site indicated that as time goes by they'll be sifting through other celebrities' trash and offering it for sale. A man identified as a lawyer, who appears on the video, tells them their actions are legal as long as they wait for celebrities to put their trash cans out on the street and don't trespass on their property.

As to whether the trash is really Hilton's, they place the following statement on each of the eBay offerings: "We guarantee that each item comes from the trash bins outside the celebrity's home!"

And who wouldn't believe a guy in an Uncle Sam mask?