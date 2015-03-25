Train Catches Fire After Derailment

A train is on fire after apparently derailing northeast of Luther.

Television images show intense flames and heavy black smoke in the rural area and firefighters were apparently unable to get near the fire because of the heat. The railroad tracks near the site of the fire appear to be bent.

Joe Faust, the director of public affairs at Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway's headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, said the train was on one of the company's track and that the company is sending crews to the scene, but had no further information.

The derailment occurred in a rural area of northeastern Oklahoma County.