Topics: October 28

• Vice President Dick Cheney's chief aide I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby (search) was indicted Friday by a grand jury in relation to the investigation of a leak of a CIA operative's name to reporters two years ago. Cameron Cameron will have an account of exactly what happened.

• And what exactly is Libby accused of doing? He was not charged with intentionally outing a covert agent, the original purpose of the investigation. Instead, Libby's been charged with five counts of lying to investigators and the grand jury about what he knew about Ambassador Joe Wilson (search) and his wife and what he told reporters. Major Garrett explains.

• Today's indictment is only a piece of the puzzle, as some questions about the outing of CIA agent Valerie Plame remain unanswered. So what now for Scooter Libby and what happens to the grand jury? Megyn Kendall will provide us with answers.

• Plus, we’ll talk with Stuart Taylor, a senior writer and columnist for National Journal about the CIA leak fallout.

• Then, President Bush told a largely military audience in Norfolk today that they understand the United States must take action to fight terrorism around the world. This while in Iraq, U.S. forces are turning over palaces in Tikrit (search) back to the Iraqis. Greg Kelly has a report.

