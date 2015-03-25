Topics and Guests: October 31

Go "On the Record" weeknights at 10 p.m. ET

President Bush nominates Samuel Alito (search) to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. Who is Judge Alito? And what do we know about him? We'll break down the president's pick with Susan Estrich, former clerk for Justice Stevens and author of "The Case for Hillary Clinton."

Could the accidental death of Scott Dyleski's dog explain the murder of Pamela Vitale? (search) We'll get the details from Henry Lee, reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Plus, we'll get the legal lowdown from Greta's panel of legal eagles:

• Jim Hammer, former San Francisco assistant district attorney

• Bernie Grimm, criminal defense attorney

• Ted Williams, criminal defense attorney

Then, Natalee Holloway's mother is furious with the Aruban police! She'll tell us what they refused to do and why she thinks it is slowing down the search for Natalee.

And, strap in for a fast-paced, thrilling ride with the world-famous Blue Angels! We'll take a look inside this elite flight team that has been amazing spectators for decades with their incredible air shows as Greta hosts "On the Record" live from the U.S. Naval Air Base in Pensacola, Florida.

