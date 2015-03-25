Topics and Guests: October 27

Get "On the Record" weeknights at 10 p.m. ET

Closing arguments in Scott Peterson's (search) double murder trial are scheduled to begin Monday. Jurors should get the case by Nov. 3 and will be sequestered for deliberations.

Sequestering a jury: When does it happen and what exactly happens behind closed doors? We'll ask our legal panel:

• Bernie Grimm, criminal defense attorney

• Jim Hammer, former San Francisco assistant district attorney

• Laura Ingle, KFI radio reporter

• Yale Galanter, criminal defense attorney

• Gloria Allred, Amber Frey's attorney

Plus, we’ll get insight into Scott's defense strategy from forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht (search) who was consulted with the defense back in August of 2003 after examining the bodies of Laci and Conner Peterson.

Will the next 150 hours decide the race for the White House? We'll get a fair and balanced debate from former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, FOX News contributor, and Jamie Rubin, senior foreign policy adviser for the Kerry campaign.

And, wait until you hear who's putting the financial squeeze on O.J. Simpson (search).

