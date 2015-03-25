Topics and Guests, November 18

Join host Brit Hume and FOX's Team Washington weekdays at 6 p.m. ET for "Special Report" — Find out what's happening inside the Beltway and on the world stage.

Thursday, Nov. 18:

Former President Bill Clinton (search) opened his new presidential library in Little Rock, Arkansas Thursday. Jim Angle has the full report.

Also, when is a quiet day newsworthy? When it happens in Fallujah — we'll have the latest from Iraq as Greg Kelly reports.

And there's just one major political race left to be resolved since the balloting on November 2. In Washington state, voters don't know yet who will be their next governor even though all the ballots have finally been counted. FOX News correspondent Dan Springer explains.

At a rare meeting of the United Nations Security Council (search) outside its headquarters in New York, Secretary General Kofi Annan called today for an end to the two-decades long civil war in Sudan (search). The council was meeting today in Nairobi, Kenya. FOX News correspondent Jonathan Hunt reports.

Plus, President Bush plans to push for immigration reform in his next term. What are its chances? We'll have a report plus analysis from our all-star FOX News contributors:

Fred Barnes, executive editor of The Weekly Standard

Mort Kondracke, executive editor of Roll Call

Juan Williams, senior correspondent for National Public Radio

