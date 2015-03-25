Topics and Guests, November 11

Join host Brit Hume and FOX's Team Washington weekdays at 6 p.m. ET for "Special Report" — Find out what's happening inside the Beltway and on the world stage.

Thursday Nov. 11:

What's ahead for the Middle East peace process (search) as Palestinians come to grips with the loss of their leader?

Plus, the assalt on Fallujah (search) continues as U.S. and Iraqi troops move into the second phase of the operation in the southern part of the city — we'll bring you the latest news coming out of Iraq.

About the Show

Anchored by Washington news veteran Brit Hume, "Special Report with Brit Hume" provides an in-depth look at the day's news and offers a daily topical discussion of political issues impacting the nation.

Hume serves as host to key newsmakers, political pundits and FOX News contributors exchanging views about political matters from taxes and Social Security to international affairs and the political scandal of the day.

Hume brings a historical perspective to the political scene that is rarely rivaled. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., he has covered the policies, procedures and players in the national game called politics for more than 30 years. The Baltimore Sun referred to him as "the very personification of the political establishment."

Each program features a two-minute segment called The Grapevine, which reels off the latest outrageous news nuggets, political poll results and in-the-Beltway gossip that viewers will not see on any other news program. The New York Daily News describes The Grapevine as a must see that, "will make you sounds smart around the water cooler… the next day."

FOX News' Team Washington provides live reports from the White House, Capitol Hill, the Supreme Court and key federal agencies. Seasoned correspondents, including Carl Cameron, Wendell Goler and Major Garrett, explore political hot spots, races and legislative battles being waged around the nation and abroad.

Hume wraps up each program with a lively roundtable discussion featuring Mara Liasson of National Public Radio, Fred Barnes of The Weekly Standard and Mort Kondracke of Roll Call.

— Guests and topics are subject to change