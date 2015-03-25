Topics and Guests: March 28

Weekdays at 1 p.m. ET

Terri Schiavo (search) has gone 10 days without food or water and she has had communion and her last rites as a Catholic, but already there is another fight over what to do with her remains. We’ll tell you about it.

Plus, a doctor tells dayside Terri Schiavo could actually survive for more than a week from now. We'll find out how it's possible.

And for those people who've ever fantasized about being a racecar driver, you can see what it's really like on the reality show "NASCAR 360." We’ll talk with one of the stars is Kevin Harvick (search), the Busch Series (search) champion in 2001.

A brand new report shows the number of illegal immigrants in the U.S. has surged and this week, U.S. customs is expected to announce some sort of action to deal with that influx. We’ll talk with Republican Congressman Tom Tancredo from Colorado about why he's fighting the president's plan to give amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants.

A pharmacist at a Jewel-Osco (search) drugstore in Illinois has refused to dispense the morning-after pill to female customers claiming it’s against her beliefs. Now the situation has sparked a protest by Planned Parenthood against the pharmacy. We’ll have fair and balanced debate with Susan Winckler, vice president of policy and communications with the American Pharmacists Association and Steve Trombley, president of Planned Parenthood for the Chicago region.

