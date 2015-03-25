Topics and Guests, March 19
Today on "Special Report":
Wendell Goler reports: President Bush (search) marks the one-year anniversary of launching a war to oust Saddam Hussein (search) from Iraq, saying "there's no neutral ground" when it comes to dealing with terrorists.
GUEST PREVIEW: Catch a sneak preview of Bret Baier's special that will air tonight "On the Record" with Greta that shows a day in the life with Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld (search).
Todd Connor reports: A LIVE update from Iraq.
William La Jeunesse reports: An inside look at the quality of life in Baghdad (search) one year later.
Bret Baier reports: The latest from Pakistan (search).
Major Garrett reports: White House race update.
Details on those stories and more on Special Report with Brit Hume at 6 p.m. ET.
— Guests and topics are subject to change