Topics and Guests: January 21

Dr. Barton Corbin (search), the Georgia dentist accused of murdering his wife and dental school girlfriend, suffers a legal blow in court.

We'll get the details from Lateef Mungin of the Atlanta Journal Constitution and reaction from Greta's legal eagles:

• Ted Williams, criminal defense attorney

• Bernie Grimm, criminal defense attorney

• Jayne Weintraub, criminal defense attorney

The FBI is expanding its search for people in connection with possible terror plot in Boston. Marc Ginsberg, former ambassador to Morocco and FOX News contributor, weighs in.

Paris Hilton's sex scandal erupts into a legal scandal. Is the hotel heiress in hot water over the X-rated video seen around the world? And, why is Bill Cosby under investigation for an alleged groping incident? We'll be joined by Harvey Levin, creator and executive producer of "Celebrity Justice."

Plus, after Nicole Brown Simpson's family reacts to the arrest of her 19-year-old daughter, O.J. Simpson's attorney, Yale Galanter, goes "On the Record."

And, powerful winter storms are expected to sock parts of the nation this weekend. We'll get the details from Joe Bastardi of the Accuweather Center.

Tuesday, January 26

It's an "On the Record" you won't want to miss this show as Cindy Margolis (search) bares all about her heartbreaking personal ordeal.

