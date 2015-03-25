Topics and Guests for Wednesday, Sept. 10

Veteran newscaster John Gibson gets to the core of the most salient issues facing America today as host of FNC's hard-hitting primetime show The Big Story with John Gibson, airing Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET, with expert legal analysis from Judge Andrew Napolitano and in-depth field reports from correspondent Heather Nauert.

Wednesday, Sept. 10:

The hunt for Usama bin Laden is focusing on a region of Pakistan called Waziristan. It's a hostile, tribal territory with a rugged geography

• Eliza Griswold, contributor to Harper’s Magazine

We know who hijacked the planes two years ago, but we don't know if they had any help from Al Qaeda operatives living in the U.S.

• Robert Tanenbaum, novelist and former prosecutor

President Bush says police should have the same tools to go after terrorists as they do drug dealers and other criminals

• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst

We teach our children that it's good to share. Tell that to the Recording Industry of America

• Cary Sherman, RIAA president

Denver’s agreed to cough up $50,000 to a group of Hell's Angels after police raided their clubhouse without a warrant

• David Lane, defense lawyer

The Big Story’s "candidate of the day" in the California recall election

• Reva Renee Renz, owner of Orange County cocktail lounge

Be sure to tune into The Big Story with John Gibson ... weekdays at 5 p.m. ET.

Topics and guests subject to change.