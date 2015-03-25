Topics and Guests for Thursday, March 27

Veteran newscaster John Gibson gets to the core of the most salient issues facing America today as host of FNC's hard-hitting primetime show The Big Story with John Gibson, airing Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET, with expert legal analysis from Judge Andrew Napolitano and in-depth field reports from correspondent Heather Nauert.

March 27:

The coalition is bearing down on Baghdad by land, sea and air from both the south and the north, dividing the region into so-called kill boxes

• Retired Air Force Col. Jeff O'Leary, author of Taking the High Ground

With the war in full swing, the worst of Tony Blair's political crisis seems to be over — at least for now

• Graham Allen, Labour MP

The speedy delivery of humanitarian aid is a major concern for coalition forces, but getting it to the Iraqi people is very difficult

• Margaret Larson, vice president of communications for Mercy Corps

Guerilla warfare is holding up progress in Iraq, forcing a change in tactics

• Ivan Eland, author of Putting 'Defense' Back into U.S. Defense Policy: Rethinking U.S. Security in the Post-Cold War World

Are guerilla tactics during war legal? Can a soldier dress up as a civilian or fake surrender before firing at the enemy?

• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst

Despite what's being shown on Al Jazeera television, the Pentagon denies losing another Apache helicopter

• Gail Kaufman, staff writer at Defense News

