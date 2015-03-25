Topics and Guests for Thursday, March 27
March 27:
The coalition is bearing down on Baghdad by land, sea and air from both the south and the north, dividing the region into so-called kill boxes
• Retired Air Force Col. Jeff O'Leary, author of Taking the High Ground
With the war in full swing, the worst of Tony Blair's political crisis seems to be over — at least for now
• Graham Allen, Labour MP
The speedy delivery of humanitarian aid is a major concern for coalition forces, but getting it to the Iraqi people is very difficult
• Margaret Larson, vice president of communications for Mercy Corps
Guerilla warfare is holding up progress in Iraq, forcing a change in tactics
• Ivan Eland, author of Putting 'Defense' Back into U.S. Defense Policy: Rethinking U.S. Security in the Post-Cold War World
Are guerilla tactics during war legal? Can a soldier dress up as a civilian or fake surrender before firing at the enemy?
• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst
Despite what's being shown on Al Jazeera television, the Pentagon denies losing another Apache helicopter
• Gail Kaufman, staff writer at Defense News
