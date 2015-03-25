Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Topics and Guests for Thursday, March 27

By | Fox News

The Big Story with John Gibson

March 27:

The coalition is bearing down on Baghdad by land, sea and air from both the south and the north, dividing the region into so-called kill boxes
• Retired Air Force Col. Jeff O'Leary, author of Taking the High Ground

With the war in full swing, the worst of Tony Blair's political crisis seems to be over — at least for now
Graham Allen, Labour MP

The speedy delivery of humanitarian aid is a major concern for coalition forces, but getting it to the Iraqi people is very difficult
Margaret Larson, vice president of communications for Mercy Corps

Guerilla warfare is holding up progress in Iraq, forcing a change in tactics
Ivan Eland, author of Putting 'Defense' Back into U.S. Defense Policy: Rethinking U.S. Security in the Post-Cold War World

Are guerilla tactics during war legal? Can a soldier dress up as a civilian or fake surrender before firing at the enemy?
• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst

Despite what's being shown on Al Jazeera television, the Pentagon denies losing another Apache helicopter
Gail Kaufman, staff writer at Defense News

