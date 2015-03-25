Topics and Guests for Sept. 29

In courtrooms just blocks apart in Manhattan, the high-profile criminal trials of former Tyco executives Dennis Kozlowski (search) and of former Credit Suisse First Boston investment banker Frank Quattrone (search) got underway Monday.

These two corporate crooks may be the first to go to trial, but will they be the last? We’ll ask Chris Byron, columnist for the New York Post and author of Martha Inc., and George Washington University Law Professor Paul Butler.

We’ll take the market’s temperature with Rob Stein, managing partner at Astor Asset Management; Peter Cardillo, chief strategist at Global Partner Securities, and Scott Bleier, president of Hybrid Investors.

Plus, Democratic candidates have been lining up to bash President Bush over the economy. But as economic numbers roll in, things are looking up. So is it time for a new political platform? Linda Chavez, president of the Center for Equal Opportunity and a FOX News contributor, and Robert Reich, former Labor secretary, join the debate on tonight’s edition of Your World with Cavuto.

About Your World...

More than just facts and figures, Your World with Cavuto gets to the heart of the matter with in-depth analysis from our FOX Business News All-Stars:

• Terry Keenan, host of Cashin' In

• Brenda Buttner, host of Bulls & Bears

• David Asman, host of Forbes on Fox