Topics and Guests for October 1 & 2

Watch "The Big Story Weekend" Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. ET!

Saturday

Joran van der Sloot (search) broke his silence in the interview that shocked America. The Dutch teenager is making shocking claims about what happened the night Natalee Holloway disappeared. We'll get reaction from Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway Twitty, and Tito Lacle, an investigative reporter for Aruba Today.

Then, new information surfaces about one of the last people to see college student Taylor Behl (search) before she disappeared. Ben Fawley has a criminal history and is currently behind bars. But he says that he is the victim! We'll get the latest in the investigation from Taylor's mom Janet Pelasara.

Another hurricane is expected to hit land this October — and it may even hit the Gulf Coast (search). The hurricane season does not end until November 30 and a forecast group is predicting that October will see two hurricanes, one of them reaching Category 3, 4 or 5. Why are we seeing so many hurricanes this season?

Sunday

We'll be joined by:

Janet Pelasara, Taylor Behl's mother

Real journalism: fair and balanced. That's why we're No. 1 — FOX News Channel.